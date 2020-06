HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for some good fishing….keep a local lake in mind.

But you may have to wait a little while, for this new crop to grow.

This week, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the PA Strike Bass Association stocked a couple of areas.

They put 50,000 striped bass fingerlings into Tatmun Run, and another 50,000 into the Seven Points Recreational Area.