Pennsylvania Farm Bureau gives away nearly 2,000 gallons of milk

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some folks in the Bedford area will be enjoying a refreshing cold drink tonight.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau today gave away about 1,900 gallons of milk.

Earlier this year, area farmers gave away their milk when schools, restaurants, and other businesses stopped buying it.

But the giveaway today helps them.

They were paid for the milk handed out today, with funding from the Federal CARES Act.

“Because of these giveaways we’re actually seeing an increase in fluid milk consumption which we had not seen for a long time. we’re seeing more people wanting to drink milk,” said Joseph Diamond, Regional Organization Director of the PA Farm Bureau.

“They’re getting a product that tastes really good and hope fully because of that they will continue to buy milk in the future.”

Joseph diamond says yesterday the farm bureau and dairy promoters gave away about 2,200 gallons of milk to local food banks and senior citizen centers.