Pennsylvania extends personal Income Tax Return Filing Deadline to July 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Revenue announced today that the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns has been extended to July 15, 2020. Taxpayers will also have an additional 90 days to file from the original deadline of April 15.

The department will also be waiving penalties and interest on 2019 personal income tax payments through July 15 as well. The extension applies to both final 2019 tax returns and payments and estimated payments for the first two quarters of 2020.

The extension filing deadline comes at a time when Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a necessary step that will give Pennsylvania taxpayers extra time to file their returns and make tax payments during a difficult time for everyone,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “Particularly for those who plan to meet with a tax professional to prepare their returns, the new deadline will help everyone follow the Governor’s guidance to stay at home as we all work to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Department of Revenue is also encouraging taxpayers who are able to file their returns electronically to do so.