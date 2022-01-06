Pennsylvania Economic Development Association new President comes from Altoona

(WTAJ)– On Jan. 1 an official of an Altoona corporation became the President of the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association (PEDA) for a two-year term.

CEO of Altoona Blair County Development (ABCD) Corporation Stephen McKnight said in a statement how honored he is to be taking the role.

“It is an honor and privilege to take on this leadership role and to work with my economic development colleagues across the Commonwealth to help ensure that Pennsylvania is as competitive as it can be in attracting and retaining new investment, businesses and the talented people who run them.”

Mcknight continued on by saying that there is a lot on the PEDA’s agenda.

“It’s a unique and challenging time as we plan for the Pandexit (pandemic exit), advocate for a robust and fully open economic recovery and contend with an open Governor’s race. There is a lot on PEDA’s agenda, and we are all eager to take on the challenge.”

Mcknight has more than 30 years of experience in “placed-based” economic development strategies and has assisted in business expansion projects that turned out millions of dollars. He served on the PEDA board for six years and for the last four, he co-chaired the Advocacy Committee.

For more information on PEDA, visit their website.