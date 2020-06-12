Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association joins Attorney General in call for police reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association is joining with the Attorney General in his call for police hiring reform.
Law enforcement leaders plan to end agencies unknowingly hiring officers, with patterns of excessive force or misconduct.
The organization, along with other coalitions, want to be involved with the legislative process dealing with reform.
The organization’s Executive Director says:
“We have long recognized that police officers who engage in misconduct or use excessive force erode trust in law enforcement and make it harder for our communities to be and feel safe.Scott Bohn, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association
The PCPA has worked assiduously to reduce inequality in any form within our Commonwealth. In our view legislation is not only necessary, but the appropriate thing to do.”