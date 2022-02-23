BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo is returning to the Blair County Convention Center from Feb. 25 through the 27th.

The Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo brings the largest outdoor camping adventure all under one roof and is returning after not having an event last year. This year’s expo will run From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, with the event running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Tickets are available at the event and are $7 each. Children under 12 get in free.

There will be fun and games for the kids, including face painting balloon animals, and more! There will also be recreational equipment on display, and education seminars available. Whether you’re an amateur camper or seasoned professional the event will be great to bring the entire family, as there’s something for everyone.

You might even find the camper of your dreams and get to take it home with you!

There will also be food available from the Chuck Wagon and THE TOW ZONE will be there.

The Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo issued the following COVID statement.

If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, it is suggested you wear a mask in indoor public places.

According to the CDC website, in general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.

In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.