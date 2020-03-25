Pennsylvania Coronavirus cases break 1,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties. The department also reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 11.

There are currently eight in Centre County, two in Clearfield County, two in Somerset and Cambria counties, a total of 12 in WTAJ’s 10-county viewing area.