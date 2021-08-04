Penn’s Woods Musical Festival brings orchestral sounds to the outdoors

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn’s Woods Music Festival returns Wednesday, August 4, for a series of orchestral and chamber music performances.

The festival highlights jazz, Latin American music, string and wind instruments, and more.

“We are so excited to start making music again,” said Gerado Edelstein, Penn’s Woods music director. “It becomes such a marvelous event.”

SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, August 7, 7PM: Recital Hall Music Building + Livestreaming: Chamber Music

Friday, August 6, 7PM: Olsan Stone Terrace Music Building + Livestreaming: The Rick Hirsch 5: Homage to Soul Jazz Pioneers

Saturday, August 7, 7PM: Recital Hall Music Building + Livestreaming: Chamber Music

Wednesday, August 11, 7PM: Recital Hall Music Building + Livestreaming: Chamber Music

Saturday, August 14, 7PM: The Arboretum at Penn State, FREE Admission, NOT livestreamed, free parking is available next to the Katz Building: Chamber Orchestra

“The musicians who are participating are mostly from State College, the majority are professional musicians, some of our faculty members from Penn State School of Music, and some students” said Edelstein.

Edelstein said this is the first major performance event at Penn State University since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I’m most looking forward [to] is to have an audience back, and just play for an audience,” said Edelstein. “To share our love of music and all what we are preparing for our audience. I miss them.”

Tickets are available online or in-person Monday, August 2–6, and August 9–11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Eisenhower Auditorium, or at the Recital Hall Box Office beginning at 6 p.m. before each concert.