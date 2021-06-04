PennDOT: Work for road betterment project

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update on its Route 1004 (Woodland Road) betterment project.

There will be waterline replacement, drainage improvement, sidewalk installation and reconstruction of the roadway between Route 322 in Lawrence Township and East Market Street in the Clearfield Borough.

Work will start at 7 a.m. on Woodland Road, June 7. Flaggers will enforce stoppages which will last no longer than 15 minutes.

Traffic towards the Clearfield Mall will not be allowed to travel through the work zone. The open lane moves in the opposite direction of downtown Clearfield.

This traffic pattern will remain until the construction is complete, which is planned to completed by the start of September.