PennDOT warns motorists to be alert for whiteouts, blowing and drifting snow

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — As wintry winds and snow are in the forecast for the morning of Saturday, Feb. 19, PennDOT is urging motorists in north Central Pa to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways.

PennDOT is warning motorists who are traveling in north-central Pa due to likey snow whiteouts and low-visibility conditions.

The following counties are a part of the advisory.

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Clinton

Elk

Juniata

McKean

Mifflin

Potter

Due to the weather, PennDOT is emphasizing the need for drivers to exercise caution on Interstate 99 in Centre County and On Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties.

Be aware and alert that whiteouts can be sudden and strike with little to no warning, causing roads to be covered in snow. Additionally, falling temperatures and blowing and drifting snow can become icy in areas.

While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel during winter weather is the safest choice, PennDOT offers the following advice if motorists must travel and encounter snow whiteouts or blowing or drifting snow:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow white outs, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

Motorists are reminded that roads might not be free of snow while precipitation is falling and with freezing temperatures, roads might look wet, but may actually be icy and extra caution is needed.

To stay up to date with weather conditions stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority online and on-air.