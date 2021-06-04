PennDOT, Visit Clearfield County release traffic safety geotrail to educate driver’s on roadway safety

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – More than 100,000 crashes happened on Pennsylvania roadways over the the past year. To help bring those numbers down, PennDOT searched for new ways to inform drivers of safety risks.

Now, they’ve teamed up with Visit Clearfield County to bring the first traffic safety themed geo-caching trail in Pa.

The goal of this trail? To be a learning experience, and for people to have fun while doing it.

The trail went live Friday morning, with officials from PennDOT and Visit Clearfield County gathering to announce its opening. Josh Woods, the PennDOT community traffic safety project coordinator, and architect behind this geotrail says the idea was a perfect storm.

“The more I thought about it, this is a great way for the public to go out and get some traffic safety education, and do so in a safe manner during the pandemic,” Woods said.

There are 20 geocache’s hidden throughout Clearfield County.

“Geocacher’s” can download the “Geocaching” app, and search the map to find where they may be hidden.

One of the 20 geocaches hidden throughout Clearfield County

Inside the geocaches, hunters will find a variety of highway safety tips. Also inside each, treasure is a keyword. You can write down that word in a passport booklet, which you can pick up from Visit Clearfield County’s offices.

“As you go out and find the caches, you will learn about things like impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving, seatbelts,” Woods said.

When you find all 20, return the booklet to the Visit Clearfield County office, and receive reward coin.

PennDOT also reports 1,129 highway deaths in the last year. The geotrail is the latest step in PennDOT’s “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative, which Erik Brown, a PennDOT district traffic engineer says is aimed to bring traffic deaths to zero in the next 30 years.

“Even one fatality on our highways is too many. Because of the monumental nature of this task, Pennsylvania takes a multi-faceted approach to highway safety,” Brown said.