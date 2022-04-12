CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A roadway in Portage was blocked for several hours after a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) vehicle rolled over Tuesday.

The driver of the PennDOT owned Gradall excavator was traveling southbound on Portage Street at 2:40 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and flipped it on its side, according to Summerhill Township Fire Chief Brian Hendrickson.

PennDOT Gradall excavator crash on Portage Street in Summerhill Township, Cambria County on 4/12/22.

Officials say they believe the incident was accidental and in no way suspicious. However, the driver was taken to an area hospital for tests as is protocol for all CDL licensed drivers. Further details surrounding the cause of the crash remain unknown.

Emergency crews were able to flip the excavator back onto its wheels and the road has since reopened to traffic.