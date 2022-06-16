HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely in work zones after several accidents resulting in drivers hitting PennDOT employees or equipment.

The most recent crash occurred on June 5, 2022, when a PennDOT employee was hit by a driver while working on a bridge resurfacing project in Allegheny County. The employee suffered injuries requiring medical attention and transportation to a hospital.

“Work zones may be a temporary inconvenience, but these workers all deserve to get home safely,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Please slow down and never drive distracted, especially in work zones where roadway conditions can change every day.”

According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 1,649 work zone crashes, resulting in 16 fatalities. Additionally, since 1970, PennDOT has lost 90 workers in the line of duty.

In addition to crash data from police reports, PennDOT monitors work zone safety with internal reports. From January 1, 2020, to June 7, 2022, there have been 300 reported intrusions in PennDOT work zones. Of those work zone intrusions, 31 resulted in injuries to PennDOT employees, and 66 caused damage to PennDOT equipment or vehicles.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In Pennsylvania, there are two distinct programs related to active work zones. Under Title 75, Section 3326, motorists caught by police driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days.

Fines for certain traffic violations are doubled for active work zones. The law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.







