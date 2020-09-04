PennDOT updates I-99 roadwork plans in Centre County

SPRING TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT issued an update on its I-99 improvement project in Centre County.

There will be no work activity on Monday, September 7 due to the Labor Day holiday.

Next week, between the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte to the Pleasant Gap exit on southbound I-99, drivers will encounter the following:

· The left (Passing) lane will remain closed until Thursday, September 10.

· The left lane will be opened on September 10 and the right (Travel) lane will be closed as road work continues.

· The contractor will be placing shoulder back-up, prime coating shoulders, and installing guide rail throughout the week.

· Work will occur during daylight hours.

· No work is anticipated for the northbound lanes.

Overall project work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. This $4.6 million job will take place over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

