STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided an update on the gas line utility work on South Atherton Street in State College.

Lane shifts are expected in the area of Westerly Parkway later this week. PennDOT is reminding drivers to use caution in work zones and allot extra time for traveling.

Work plans and locations are subject to change and any updates will be provided as the project continues, according to PennDOT.