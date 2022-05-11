ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced an update to the $2.8 million Winslow Hill Roat (T-520) project in Benezette that will improve safety for residents and tourists during elk viewing season.

Improvement work is underway for the 5.6-mile-long project. Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is currently working on cross pipe installations with under-drain and parallel pipework planned through spring. Drivers coming through the area should expect short delays with the potential for roadway flaggers to enforce traffic stops and alternating traffic patterns.

Other work on the project will include roadway widening and reconstruction, improvement of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage and guide rails.

Click here to see a map of the work area.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter. If you or someone you know is interested in joining a class or the summer camp at The Dance Loft call

Mackenzie Counterman at 814-502-5514 or email thedanceloftaltoona@gmail.com.

For the latest updates on Winslow Hill Road, visit penndot.pa.gov.