PennDOT unveils winter preparedness plans for the upcoming winter season

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 and District 9 staff went over their winter preparedness plans for the 2021-2022 winter season on Friday.

Those plans include a Regional Traffic Management Center (RTMC) that was set up at PennDOT District 2’s office in Clearfield County and will be giving winter coverage service to 26 counties:

District 2 counties:

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Clinton

Elk

Juniata

McKean

Mifflin

Potter

District 3 counties:

Bradford

Columbia

Lycoming

Montour

Northumberland

Snyder

Sullivan

Tioga

Union

District 9 counties :

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Fulton

Huntingdon

Somerset

District 10 counties:

Clarion

Jefferson

Regional Traffic Management Center (RTMC) Photo courtesy of PennDOT

Service will include 24/7 monitoring and posting road or bridge restrictions/closings, managing weather-related incidents and also the oversight of Intelligent Transportation Systems that includes traffic cameras, message boards and also Highway Advisory Radio.

“Our RTMC’s operations are a vivid example of how PennDOT provides services and supports safety for travelers across Pennsylvania,” District 2 Maintenance Operations Manager Jason Powell said. “In winter, the tools used through the RTMC allow staff to monitor weather events and traffic-related incidents and plan for what’s needed in regard to material and personnel and make decisions about speed reductions and road closures.”

For the 2021-2022 winter season, PennDOT plans to continue to upkeep road maintenance and plowing services when required.

“Our materials across our region are currently filled and equipment is ready to go for the season ahead”, said Assistant District Executive for Maintenance in District 9 David Kammerer. “Motorists are advised to use caution while driving during winter weather and are reminded that roads will not be free of ice and snow while precipitation is falling. Our snow plow routes on average are 40 miles in length and it can take several hours for a truck to complete that route, refill their material and repeat it”.

Throughout the winter season for 2020-2021, PennDOT reports that 73,594 tons of salt, 85,870 tons of anti-skid, and more than 1.2 million gallons of brine were used across District 9’s counties. For District 2, 66,528 tons of salt, 84,331 tons of anti-skid, and almost 2.8 million gallons of brine were used across the counties.

More information about the winter preparedness plans can be found on PennDOT’s website.