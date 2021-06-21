PennDOT: Traffic signal to change in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be making changes to a traffic signal located at Route 53 (Stone Street) and Route 2051 (Curtin Street).

The traffic signal will work in a full green-yellow-red mode to enforce go, caution and stop style for all directions.

In order for the signal to work properly, work must be done for repairs to wiring, pedestrian infrastructure and the controller cabinet.

The signal change goes into effect July 6, PennDOT will place portable messages along Route 53 to give drivers warning of the traffic signal change