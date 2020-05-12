PennDOT to use existing photos for driver license, ID card renewals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced today that PennDOT will use existing photos on file for customers who renew their driver’s license and identification card.

This step will help to limit the number of people in any given license center in yellow phased counties.

“This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

All customers who renew their driver’s license or photo ID card online or through the mail will receive a new card using the most recent photo of that exists in PennDOT’s system.

No camera cards will be issued to these customers, and they will receive their new product by mail within 15 days. The renewal process is complete when the final product is received.

Non-commercial driver’s license and photo ID card holders may renew their product online, providing there are no corrections or changes other than a change of address, by visiting www.dmv.pa.gov . Both non-commercial and commercial drivers may renew their products through the mail.

Individuals who renewed their product on or before May 10, 2020 will receive a camera card in the mail and will need to visit a PennDOT Photo License Center to obtain an updated photo.

For a list of reopened locations you can click here.

Expiration dates on driver’s licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits and camera cards scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through May 31, 2020, have been extended until June 30, 2020.

The issuance of REAL ID is currently suspended as a mitigation effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline until October 1, 2021.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.