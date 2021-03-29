PennDOT to start roadwork on I-99 in Bedford, Blair counties

(WTAJ) — Concrete patchwork on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties will start April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The work will begin on I-99 between Exit 3 (Johnstown/Cessna) and Exit 7 (Osterburg/St. Clairsville). There will also be work between Exit 10 (Imler/Blue Knob) and Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg). Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work zones. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

The overall project will preserve 31.5 miles of pavement from Exit 1 (Bedford/turnpike) to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg). The overall project costs $9.2 million and is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work is weather dependent.