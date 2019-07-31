PennDOT to review road after tractor trailer crash

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– PennDOT is reviewing a well-traveled road after a tractor trailer crashed into a house Tuesday.

“What we’re going to do at this point is take another review of the corridor and have discussions as to what might work best as far as continuing to enhance the safety factor along the road,” PennDOT District 2 Press Officer Marla Fannin said.

A similar incident happened in 2007, which caused PennDOT to add safety enhancements to the route in 2009.

That included adding radar that tracks speed and a permanent message board.

At the top of the mountain, they added safety features to the truck pull-off.

“At that truck pull-off, we added a flashing stop light so it would draw attention from truck drivers that they need to stop and review the map that the roadway curves,” Fannin said.

While these are already in place — officials want to see what more can be done.

The Lawrence Township supervisors say they have reached out to PennDOT to work with them to find solutions.