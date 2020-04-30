PennDOT to resume road, bridge projects May 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today that highway and bridge construction projects will resume beginning May 1.

Resuming these projects is in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s plan for a phased-in reopening of public and private construction.

PennDOT says that the road and bridge construction projects will restart with limited exceptions based on project-specific factors, including location and feasibility for social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols at the jobsite.

“Our decision to pause construction was not made lightly, and we understand the importance of these projects to communities across Pennsylvania and to our industry partners,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

Work on all projects will be conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

Information on PennDOT construction projects can be found at projects.PennDOT.gov. PennDOT is currently evaluating schedule impacts due to COVID-19.