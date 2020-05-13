PennDOT to restart Atherton Street project May 18

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is scheduled to resume work on its North Atherton Street project in State College beginning Monday, May 18.

PennDOT says the project should be completed within the next two months and includes installing new drainage, curb, sidewalk, curb ramps, and performing signal upgrades. The remaining area will then be overlaid with asphalt pavement.

PennDOT adds that work on this project will be done in accordance with CDC and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.

The plan includes social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, as well as management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can expect the following May 18 through May 22:

Curtin Road Intersection:

The contractor will be installing conduit for signal upgrades at this intersection throughout the week. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction while work is taking place.

PennDOT says there will be flaggers present directing traffic around the work area and traffic may be stopped for short periods of time.

More information on the project can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet.