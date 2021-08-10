PennDOT to place detour on Route 756

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be placed on Route 756 starting Aug. 17 as part of a multi-phase project to realign the intersections of Routes 160 and 756 in Adams Township.

The detour will be 13.5 miles from Route 160 in Elton, PA onto Route 756 westbound toward Richland. Route 160 southbound traffic will be detoured to Route 869 North, Route 219 South, Route 56 East back onto Route 160. Northbound traffic will follow the reverse of this detour pattern, according to PennDOT.

The detour is expected to last two months. Temporary traffic signals have been installed for one-lane, signalized traffic. Drivers should expect minor delays.

Next year’s final stage involves superstructure rehabilitation of the bridge carrying Route 2001. Crews will remove the bituminous deck from the pre-stressed adjacent box beams and place a composite concrete deck.

After the initial phase, a new alignment of the intersection will be paved. Work will finish in late October and resume in the spring of 2022. This project costs $1.8 million in total and is expected to be finished by August 2022.