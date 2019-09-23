PennDOT to intermittently stop traffic on Route 120 in Cameron County

DRIFTWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting motorists that drivers on Route 120 in the Driftwood area may experience temporary stops along the roadway.

According to PennDOT, crews will be drilling as work begins on a slide correction and retaining wall beginning as early as Tuesday, September 24.

The work will be taking place between the Route 555/120 intersection and the Route 872/120 intersection in Gibson Township with the eastbound lane closed.

Temporary traffic signals will be placed along the route, but extended traffic stops of up to 15 minutes in each direction are necessary during work hours for safety.

Drilling work and stops are expected through mid-October with the project expected to be completed in mid-November.

PennDOT would like to remind drivers to check conditions by visiting 511pa.com.