CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is looking for workers in the region.

It’s hosting a job fair in Clearfield County next week.

If you’re interested, you can apply on-site and learn about other job opportunities with PennDOT.

It will be at the District Two Office in Clearfield next Friday, January 17, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.