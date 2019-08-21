PennDOT to host job fair in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT, District 9, and Somerset County Maintenance are inviting residents in need of work to a job fair.

Anyone who attends will be able to learn about opportunities the Department offers in Somerset County.

The job fair is Tuesday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sipesville Fire Hall.

Although there will be no interviews, officials will talk about the current openings and any future possibilities. They will also have laptops on hand to guide anyone interested through the application process.