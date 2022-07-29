ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Prospective employees are invited to attend a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) job fair in Elk County.

The Job Fair will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Elk County Maintenance Office on Wednesday, August 3. The Elk County office is located at 32 St Leo Avenue, Ridgway.

During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with online applications.

Available positions include: CDL Operator, Diesel Mechanic, Clerk, Tradesman Helper, Engineering Technician, Civil Engineer Trainee, and Transportation Construction Inspector.

There may be on-the-spot interviews and driver skills testing for CDL Operators, so please bring two forms of ID. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their résumé.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.