CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting in Clearfield County.

On Tuesday, August 2 the Job Fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the PennDOT District 2 Office, located at 70 PennDOT Drive in Clearfield County.

During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.

There are opportunities for permanent and temporary employment in Clearfield County Maintenance and the District 2 Office in Clearfield.

Available positions include: Tradesman Helper, Transportation Equipment Operator A, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, Civil Engineer Trainee, Engineering Technician, and Regional Traffic Management Center Operator.

There may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, so please bring two forms of ID.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.