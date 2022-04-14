ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to attend a meeting where improvement plans for the Route 764, 6th Avenue and 7th Street in Altoona will be discussed.

Currently, PennDOT plans to implement a 75’ long left turn lane along 6th Avenue and at 7th Street along with traffic signal improvements. Those two roadways will also see milling and overlay, modifications to lane designations, and pavement markings. An overhead sign will also be constructed for 7th Street bridge.

The meeting is planned for April 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City of Altoona’s Training Facility and Council Chambers, located at 1320 Washington Avenue.

Traffic should expect detours to be put in place while work is being done.

PennDOT said that the reason for the meeting is so the public gets a chance to review and provide input for the project.