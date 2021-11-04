PennDOT to hold open interviews for CDL drivers in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invited prospective employees to attend open interviews for CDL drivers.

Open interviews will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elk County Maintenance Office in Ridgway on Nov. 9. The office is located at 32 St Leo Avenue.

During the open interviews, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with the online applications and will administer a driving test for CDL drivers.

“Come visit us to learn how these jobs offer paths to permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home,” District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E. said.

For more information, visit the PennDOT District 2 website.