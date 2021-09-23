PennDOT to hold job fair in Centre County for wintertime positions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites prospective employees to attend a job fair in Bellefonte.

The fair will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centre County PennDOT office, 1000 East Bishop Street.

During the job fair, attendees can learn about wintertime job opportunities within PennDOT. A PennDOT employee will be at the fair to assist prospective employees with online applications. All who plan to attend are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.

Also at the fair, PennDOT will conduct on-the-spot interviews for the Winter Maintenance Program and will administer driving skills tests for CDL drivers.

A list of available positions can be found below:

CDL Operators Must have a valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brakes Restriction (L) lifted.

Diesel and Automative Mechanics Must have a CDL.

Clerks

Tradesman Helpers and Laborers

“We are always looking for hard-working people that want to make their community a safer and better place to live,” District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E said.