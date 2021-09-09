PennDOT to begin third stage of $7.8 million corridor improvement project in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin the third stage of a $7.8 million corridor improvement project on Monday, Sept. 13th to implement a new roundabout. The third stage of the project will be completed in two different parts.

The goal of the corridor improvement project is to realign Route 3016 roads Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street in order to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough.

On Monday, Sept. 13th, traffic on Scalp Avenue near Richland will use the designated leg to travel through the roundabout. Traffic on Belmont Street will want to use the roundabout to travel from the Bedford Street Extension/Nees Avenue side of the project according to PennDOT. All other roundabout legs will be closed until project completion.

Other Route 756 traffic will be using a detour that runs through Route 3012 (Luray Avenue) and Scalp Avenue. This detour will be in effect for 14 days as the contractor will be working on drainage installation, milling, overlay work, shoulder reconstruction along with curb and sidewalk construction on the left side of Belmont Street from Clearwater Street to the new roundabout.

The second part of the third stage will begin on Monday, Sept. 27. During this stage, the third leg of the roundabout, Belmont Street, will be open and the detour of Route 756 will end.

Work will be done on the fourth leg of the roundabout, which is Bedford Street. A permanent eastbound lane along Scalp Avenue will also be built. There will be work done for the construction of a sidewalk and curb, pavement markings and placement of road signs. This project will continue until early-to-mid November.

The overall work that will be completed includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling, paving, new sidewalks and ADA ramps. Some minor work will be relocating water and sewer lines along with traffic signal upgrades.

There will be a winter shutdown of the project from mid-November 2021 to the end of March 2022. PennDOT predicts project completion by November 2022.

For more information on the corridor improvement project visit PennDOT District 9’s website.