PennDot to begin overnight work on Woodland Road project

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update Monday on its Route 1004 (Woodland Road) betterment project.

The project consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between the intersection of Route 322 in Lawrence Township and the intersection of Market Street in Clearfield Borough.

Woodland Road is scheduled to close at the 14th Street intersection and the 13th Street/Dorey Street intersection at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, October 8. This closure will remain in place until 5:00 p.m. the same day. Traffic from these streets will be prohibited from turning onto Woodland while the closure is in place.

This is expected to be a one-day closure. In the event of a weather delay, the closure will be implemented at 12:01 a.m. Friday, October 9, and remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. the same day.

Work on the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield continues and a long-term closure of that lane remains in effect 24-hours a day. The open lane moves in a counterflow/opposite direction toward downtown Clearfield.

Traffic heading toward the Clearfield Mall is NOT permitted to travel through the work zone. Drivers that fail to follow this restriction may be cited. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the start of work on the eastbound lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.