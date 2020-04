CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced construction will start on Route 3011 next week in Cambria County.

Beginning Wednesday, there will be a four mile detour down Franklin Street on Route 3011, and Route 403.

PennDOT says roadwork can extend to Route 985 and 3002, and up to 15 minute delays should be expected.

The roadwork is expected to finish by October.