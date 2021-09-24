PennDOT: Third leg of Cambria County roundabout open, detour for Route 756 lifted

(WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work on the third leg of the Geistown Borough Corridor roundabout in Cambria County is ahead of schedule and is expected to be finished by the end of the day, Sept. 24.

This means that the detour of Route 756 (Belmont Street) will be lifted and the southern side will be open. Traffic that is using the other two legs of the roundabout on the eastern side of Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) near Richland, and the northern side of Route 756 will continue to do so according to PennDOT.

The goal of the corridor improvement project is to realign Route 3016 roads Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street in order to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough.

Work will be done on the fourth leg of the roundabout, which is Bedford Street. A permanent eastbound lane along Scalp Avenue will also be built. There will be work done for the construction of a sidewalk and curb, pavement markings and placement of road signs. This project will continue until early-to-mid November.

The overall work that will be completed includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling, paving, new sidewalks and ADA ramps. Some minor work will be relocating water and sewer lines along with traffic signal upgrades.

There will be a winter shutdown of the project from mid-November 2021 to the end of March 2022. PennDOT predicts project completion by November 2022.

Some key single-lane roundabout safety points courtesy of PennDOT:

APPROACHING AND ENTERING:

When approaching the roundabout, slow down and prepare to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Circulating traffic has the right of way.

Traffic moves COUNTERCLOCKWISE in a roundabout

CIRCULATING AND EXITING:

Look to your left and enter the roundabout when there is a safe gap in traffic

Enter and travel through the roundabout in a counterclockwise direction. As you approach your exit, use your RIGHT turn signal.

Traffic must yield to both pedestrians and bicycles using the crosswalks.

For more information on the corridor improvement project visit PennDOT District 9’s website.