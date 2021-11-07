PennDOT teams up with Scotty’s Donuts for Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is teaming up with Scotty`s Donuts in DuBois for the Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign.

From Nov.7th to Nov. 13th Scotty`s Donuts will offer a free donut to any customer that sleeps for seven hours or more throughout the nights of the campaign.

For proof that customers slept for the total time, staff will ask to see proof of time tracked. In order to track the time a customer sleeps, a FitBit or Apple Watch can be worn or download an app on your cellular device that can track sleep patterns.

“Whether caused by long nights caring for a newborn, overtime hours at work or a night out with family and friends, the consequences of driving drowsy can be severe and potentially fatal,” said PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat. “That’s why we’re excited to continue our partnership with Scotty’s to help raise awareness on this important safety focus area and give people a little extra incentive to rest up.”

Scotty’s Donuts will also handout PennDOT’s notices about how dangerous driving while drowsy can be and warning signs a driver should be on the lookout for such as:

Having trouble keeping your eyes open and focused.

The inability to keep your head up.

Daydreaming or having wandering, disconnected thoughts.

Drifting from your lane or off the road, or tailgating.

Yawning frequently or rubbing your eyes repeatedly.

Missing signs or driving past your intended turn or exit.

Feeling irritable or restless.

Being unable to remember how far you have traveled or landmarks you have passed.

In 2020 there were 1,881 crashes involving drowsy driving that resulted in 11 fatalities and 81 suspected serious injuries, according to PennDOT data.