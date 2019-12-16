PennDOT stresses road safety as crews prep for storm

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT says they’ll have crews out 24/7 tonight into tomorrow spreading salt, especially in southern areas like the Laurel Highlands and Bedford County.

Penndot says this type of weather has a unique set of challenges.

“If there’s rain hitting your windshield, be cautious because we could have temperatures where it could freeze,” said David Kammerer: Assistant District Executive of Maintenance, PennDOT District Nine.

Rain turning to ice is the biggest concern for PennDOT’s District nine Assistant District Executive.

Especially when a wintery mix is in the forecast.

“With the mixed bag of precipitation, you can have a large variation in the road conditions in a short period of time because of the elevation changes in temperature at this time,” said Kammerer.

But Kammerer says they’re all systems go with 200 trucks out spreading salt.

“We’re in preparation and operation mode 24/7; we’re constantly going. If we’re not fighting a storm, we’re just looking forward to the next one and seeing what we can do to prepare,” said Kammerer.

PennDOT says if you do get into trouble on the roads be sure to slow down, put your four ways on, find a safe place to pull over and call a service like AAA or wait until conditions get better.

PennDOT also says you should give their trucks plenty of space on the roads as they may be backing-up or slowly traveling as they spread salt.

Officials are also reminding drivers it is illegal to pass a plow truck on a two-lane road.