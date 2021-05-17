PennDOT, State Police introduce ‘Click it or Ticket’ policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police urge drivers to participate in the national “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt education program.

From May 17 through June 6 PennDOT and state police will together with municipal police departments to enforce rider safety in motor vehicles by enforcing the seatbelt law.

“‘Click it or Ticket’ isn’t about citations, it’s about saving lives,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said, in a press release.

Pennsylvania law requires any occupant under the age of 18 to wear a seatbelt as well as all drivers or riders in the passenger seat to buckle up. Children under the age of 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat and children under the age of 4 need to be in an approved child safety seat.

“State police child passenger safety technicians look forward to hosting dozens of events across the commonwealth to highlight child passenger safety,” Major Robert Krol, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol said, in a press release.

During the program, troopers who are certified as child passenger safety technicians will offer car seat fittings and inspections throughout the commonwealth. These trainings will be to ensure that car seats are in good working condition and are being used properly.

A list of of child passenger seat fitting stations can be found on the State Police website.