PennDOT sets vehicle restrictions for Monday winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT plans to implement vehicle restrictions Monday evening ahead of an anticipated winter storm.
Effective at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, a Tier 1 restriction will be placed on the following roadways:
- Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;
- Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;
- The entire length of Interstate 79;
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;
- The entire length of Interstate 86;
- The entire length of Interstate 90;
- The entire length of Interstate 279;
- The entire length of Interstate 376; and
- The entire length of Interstate 579.
This will be in place until conditions warrant their removal, according to PennDOT. Additional restrictions could be implemented if weather conditions worsen.
What’s a Tier 1 Restriction?
Under a tier 1 restriction, the following vehicles will not be permitted on the roads previously mentioned above:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
- Motorcycles.
