PennDOT sets vehicle restrictions for Monday winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT plans to implement vehicle restrictions Monday evening ahead of an anticipated winter storm.

Effective at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, a Tier 1 restriction will be placed on the following roadways:



Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 79;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 86;

The entire length of Interstate 90;

The entire length of Interstate 279;

The entire length of Interstate 376; and

The entire length of Interstate 579.

This will be in place until conditions warrant their removal, according to PennDOT. Additional restrictions could be implemented if weather conditions worsen.

What’s a Tier 1 Restriction?

Under a tier 1 restriction, the following vehicles will not be permitted on the roads previously mentioned above:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Visit 511PA for updates on accidents and traffic changes.