PennDOT sets vehicle restrictions for Monday winter weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT plans to implement vehicle restrictions Monday evening ahead of an anticipated winter storm.

Effective at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, a Tier 1 restriction will be placed on the following roadways:

  • Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;
  • Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;
  • The entire length of Interstate 79;
  • Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;
  • The entire length of Interstate 86;
  • The entire length of Interstate 90;
  • The entire length of Interstate 279;
  • The entire length of Interstate 376; and
  • The entire length of Interstate 579.

This will be in place until conditions warrant their removal, according to PennDOT. Additional restrictions could be implemented if weather conditions worsen.

What’s a Tier 1 Restriction?

Under a tier 1 restriction, the following vehicles will not be permitted on the roads previously mentioned above:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
  • Motorcycles.

Visit 511PA for updates on accidents and traffic changes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss