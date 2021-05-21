PennDOT: Route 322 near Port Matilda roadwork update

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lane closures will continue on Route 322 east from Sandy Ridge Trail to Reese Hollow Road until mid-June, and paving on Route 322 west between Shady Dell Road and Strawband Beaver Road is expected to start soon.

PennDOT said the right travel lane on Route 322 east as mentioned will be closed utilizing a long-term lane closure set up while the contractor continues paving operations and guide rail installation, according to their press release.

Then on Route 3222 west, they expect the road paving to last through mid-June, the release said. The right travel and left passing lane will have alternating lane closures daily depending on the operation utilizing a long-term lane closure while the contractor performs base repairs, paving operations and guide rail installation.

It’s reported the work is part of a $2.8 million project that addresses improvements on 6.5 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton Counties.

PennDOT said it will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include as follows:

I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees interchange and the Bellefonte interchange;

Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock;

The Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off Route 322 east.



Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA’s website. The site is available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website, the release said.