PennDOT: Route 2001 road work completed, detour lifted

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that work on Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County has been completed after work on the road started Aug. 16.

Weather extended the time a week for the work on the road to be completed. The 40-mile detour that used the Quehannah Highway, Route 555 and Route 120 has now been lifted.

Crews placed a double seal coat along the 10-mile stretch of Wykoff Run Road. The seal coat provides a protective coating to the asphalt pavement which will improve road quality for drivers, PennDOT said in a release.

PennDOT thanks motorists for their patience during the closure and wants to remind drivers to remember to buckle up, use caution in work zones and obey posted speed limits.

