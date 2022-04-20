CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Centre County are asked to be aware of construction crews as roadwork is scheduled to occur across the area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says the work is set to start on April 25 and run through May 4. Crews will first work to improve Route 504 from Black Moshannon State Park to Hall Road. Pipe lining work is scheduled to occur on Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) near Branch Road and pipe replacement work with new inlets and curbs from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive.

The following roads are also expected to see work in Centre County:

Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) entire length

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

The roadwork is part of a $6.9 million project aimed at improving over 24 miles of roads in Centre and Clinton counties. Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining, pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and various other construction.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Work on the project is expected to be finished by mid-November. More information can be found on PennDOT’s website.