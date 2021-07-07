PennDOT: Resurfacing project begins in Cambria County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resurfacing project in Richland Township, Cambria County, will begin starting next week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said that Quaker Sales, Inc. of Johnstown will start working Monday, July 12. The project will be on 1.9 miles of Route 3008 (Hostetler Road/Arbutus Avenue) from Route 756 (Belmont Street) to Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue), according to a press release.

Traffic control will consist of single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers.

The project will include drainage upgrades, milling and paving, placement of new pavement markings, signing upgrades, a water line relocation and any other construction that is needed.

Work on this $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November depending on the weather, the release said.

Motorists are reminded to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction moving within the area.

