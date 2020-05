(WTAJ) — With counties moving into the yellow phase, PennDOT will be reopening some of their licensing and photos centers.

Beginning today, May 9th, centers in Bedford, Clearfield, Punxsutawney and Pleasant Gap will reopen.

The photo center in DuBois will reopen on May 11th.

These centers will allow license transactions and renewals, initial insurance transactions, and photo license services.

For now, non-commercial road tests and in-person Real-ID applications will not be available.