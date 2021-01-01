PennDOT removes restriction on certain vehicles on I-99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties in Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates earlier today to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The types of vehicles that were prohibited from traveling on Interstate 99 in the region were:

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

A 45mph speed restriction as well as the right-lane only restriction for commercial vehicles not affected by the travel restriction on these roadways has also been lifted.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.