PennDOT reminds Pa. of roadway mud prevention ahead of wet weather

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 reminds businesses in the Clearfield, Cameron, Centre and Elk areas to keep state highways mud-free as wet weather conditions worsen.

“Mud tracked onto or deposited on the road can create a hazardous condition for other motorists and will not be tolerated”, said Tom Zurat, district executive.

When vehicles deposit mud on roadways, the property owner, the company in charge of the operation, the vehicle owner, and the driver of the vehicle that deposited mud, can all be held responsible and made to pay for any damages resulting from the incident.

Such incidents are addressed through the Motor Vehicle Code. The PA Motor Vehicle Code Section 3709 covers litter, including the deposit of any dangerous or detrimental substance. The fine is $300 per occasion.

Mud depositions can be reported to Pennsylvania State Police and citations will be issued. Operations can also be shut down until the problem is corrected.

“Safety is our top priority in designing, building and maintaining our highway system,” Zurat said. This issue is extremely important as the spring thaw continues and mud problems become worse.”