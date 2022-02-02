PennDOT releases anticipated vehicle restrictions ahead of winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — As winter weather enters our area for the next few days, including icy conditions, PennDOT released anticipated vehicle restrictions.

With potentially hazardous winter weather, starting tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 3 PennDOT anticipates implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions. The following restrictions are planned to take effect in parts of Pennsylvania.

Effective at noon on Thursday, February 3, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 79 from I-80 to Erie;

I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99;

I-86, entire length; and

I-90, entire length.

Effective at 6:00 PM Thursday, February 3, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70, entire length;

I-76 from the Ohio Line to Breezewood (Exit 161)

I-79, entire length;

I-80, entire length;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

I-84, entire length;

I-99, entire length;

I-180, entire length;

I-279, entire length;

I-376, entire length;

I-380, entire length;

I-579, entire length; and

All of PA Turnpike 43, 66, 376 and 576.

Effective at midnight on Friday, February 4, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadway at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-476 from Pocono (Exit 95) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Below is a chart of all tiers and vehicle restrictions in Pennsylvania.

Again, PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel if possible. There can also be additional changes depending on weather, this article will be updated accordingly.

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.