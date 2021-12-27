PennDOT reducing speed on I-80, I-99 due to severity of winter conditions

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to the current winter weather conditions, PennDOT announced there is a temporarily reduced speed limit on interstates 80 and 99 in the north-central region.

Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties.

Interstate 99 in Centre County, Blair and Bedford counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, and commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Additionally, I-80 westbound in Clearfield County is currently closed between exit 147/Snow Shoe and exit 133/Kylertown due to multiple motor vehicle crashes.

Traffic on I-80 westbound is being diverted onto the red detour. Traffic will follow route 144 to route 53 before reconnecting with I-80 at the Kylertown interchange.

PennDOT will issue updates as warranted. Crews have been treating roadways, though they said the primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.

As always, motorists can check road conditions by using 511PA’s website for the latest updates.