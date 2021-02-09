PennDOT reducing speed limits during winter weather

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — With winter weather and snowfall moving through the area, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on a section of Interstate 80 in the region on Tuesday morning.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following roads:

Interstate 80 in Clearfield County from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 133/Kylertown;

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.